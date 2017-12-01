Driver behavior of great concern to Police

A car accident at Daniva Road, Valelevu in Nasinu. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

By ANA SOVA

The behavior of drivers continues to be of great concern to Police as we enter the last month of 2017.

To date the Fiji Police Force has recorded 62 deaths compared to 50 for the same period last year.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said this figure also surpasses the 2016 death toll of 60.

“The fact that we continue to record accidents on a daily basis is worrying,” Naisoro said.

She adds based on the increasing number of accident reports received on a daily basis drivers seriously need to change their mindset about road safety.

“Three separate road accidents was recorded in the Southern Division this morning and while it is fortunate that no serious injuries were recorded we are still concerned with the daily occurrence of motor vehicle accidents throughout the four policing divisions,”

“As we enter the last month of the year we do hope that we will not be in a position where we will have to be relaying the news of a loved one’s death as a result of a motor vehicle accident,” Naisoro said.

“We believe that it can be achieved but we are going to need everyone’s support and we also make another request for parents and guardians to look after their children.”