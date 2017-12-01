Sign Up to Triple Play and WIN a Smart TV this Christmas

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Greig. Photo: Digicel

Sky Pacific today announced a major festive season promotion for new Sky Triple Play customers, all new signups will instantly receive free Digicel mobile data and go into the draw to win a major prize.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Greig said, our new Triple Play customers are going to benefit from the new promotion which will run through Christmas and New Year season.

“All new Triple Play signups will receive 10GB Digicel mobile data, and all will also go into a draw where 6 winners will each receive a Samsung 43inch Smart Television on Friday 19th January, 2018.”

“It’s a season of giving and we would like to reward our customers by giving them a chance to own a new Smart TV in the New Year.

The Triple Play Home Bundle offers Sky Pacific, an Unwired broadband package, and a set of two exclusive Free Calling SIMS bundled for just $79.95 per month.

The Unwired broadband is a 100GB package available exclusively with the Triple Play package. Two free SIMs provides Unlimited Free Calls within the Family group and Double Up with Free Credit to call Any Network. This Triple Play bundle offers enormous value and generates incredible savings for families.”

This promotion starts tomorrow and ends on 31st December 2018.

