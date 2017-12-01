Stay in Touch, Get a FREE Smartphone with a Christmas Top Up Bundle  

The people of Nadi crowded at the Digicel Roadshow in Nadi. Photo: LUKE NACEI

Digicel Fiji today announced a great Christmas offer ‘Stay in Touch’ that will see customers receiving a FREE Samsung smartphone with purchase of a Christmas Top Up Bundle from all Digicel stores from tomorrow.

This offer is aimed at providing customers with what matters most, ‘People and Relationships,’ and with that, Digicel Fiji is offering customers Christmas Top Up Bundles valued at $79 and $149 with a FREE Samsung smartphone, credit to talk and text any local mobile and landline, including top 15 international countries and 1GB data.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Greig said ‘Stay in Touch’, will provide customers great value during this festive season.

“We know a lot of us look for gifts during this time of giving and this offer will fit in with the season. All customers receive a FREE Samsung J1 Mini smartphone with the $79 Christmas Top Up Bundle, and a Samsung J1 smartphone with the $149 Christmas Top Up Bundle.”

“We strive to improve on the products and services we roll out to our customers so that they get more value for their money. Christmas is a time when we want to stay in touch with family and friends, you can freely do that without having to worry about extra costs with the $79 and $149 Digicel Christmas Top Up bundles to call and text loved ones at home and overseas. We want our customers to feel the love with ‘Stay in Touch’, Christmas Top Up Bundle and share your love, spread the spirit of Christmas and laugh together in this joyous occasion.”

DIGICEL FIJI