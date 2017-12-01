Top up with Digicel and go into the draw to win your share of $50,000  

Digicel Fiji’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager Satish Narain (far right) with some Digicel customers at their Outlet in Nadi today. Photo: LUKE NACEI

Digicel Fiji today announced a massive $50,000 cash prize pool in the festive season Top Up and Win promotion.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Greig said,” It’s a simple festive season offer offering a load of cash for our valued customers, whereby four of them will be taking hard cash for just topping up their mobile phones this festive season. The more our customers top up, the more entries they get to better their chances of hitting the cash jackpot.”

“Once again, as we approach Christmas and New Year holidays, we have come up with something to enrich the experience of our customers and we are highly expectant of the thrills this Top Up and Win Cash promotion will generate in the coming six weeks.”

Digicel customers will need to top up for minimum $6 to receive 12 entries in the draw, $10 top up will get 30 entries, $15 top up receives 60 entries and top up of $25 or more gets 125 entries.

“The winners will be picked randomly on Saturday, 13th January 2018 with the top prize of $20,000 while there will be three more winners of $10,000 each. “

The Top Up and Win Cash promotion starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday, 7th January 2018.

DIGICEL FIJI