Travel advisory for Bali

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory to caution Fijians against traveling to Bali in light of recent volcanic activity on the island.

Geologists note that signs indicate that the current eruptions of Bali’s Mount Agung may be the precursor for a much larger explosion in the coming days or weeks. Should this be the case, a mega-eruption could render air travel out of the country impossible. As such, the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises all Fijian citizens against travel to Bali until further notice.

The Ministry is in regular contact with Fijians who are currently in Bali, ensuring that they are in good condition until they are able to evacuate.

Mount Agung will continue to be closely monitored by the Ministry, and further updates will be administered as the situation unfolds. Please direct any questions or concerns about travel arrangements to the Embassy of the Republic of Fiji in Jakarta. Contact details can be found below:

Embassy of the Republic of Fiji

Sona Topas Tower, Floor 5A

Jl. Jend. Sudirman No.26

Jakarta Selatan 12920

Indonesia

Phone: +62 021 2506587

Fax: +62 021 2941 0468

Email: info@fijiembajak.com

