Prouds donate books to Nadi library

A total of 575 books have been donated to the Nadi Town Council library by Prouds. Of these, 334 are Shakespeare titles, 218 are non-fiction titles while 23 are easy to read educational books for beginners and younger students.

While accepting the donation on Thursday, November 30, Nadi Town Council CEO Peter Dinning thanked the management of Prouds for making such an invaluable contribution towards their library.

“It’s a wonderful donation and we are very honoured and privileged by your generosity,” Mr Dinning said.

“Those who will have the opportunity to come and read these books and partake in the library activities will be very appreciative,” Mr Dinning said.

“I am excited about the variety of the books and also the subject matter and the value and quality of these books, they’re wonderful.” Nadi Town Council librarian

Anita Naidu said she is very impressed with the range of books as it will add more value to the services being offered by the library.

“We will be happy to share some of these books with neighbouring colleges as well as we see there are some good titles with more than one copy,” Ms Naidu said.

“A very big thanks to Prouds and Motibhai Group for their timely support.”

Prouds category team leader Rohinesh Prakash while handing over the books said it was an honour to give something back to the community.

“We hope these books will enhance the education and general knowledge of our library patrons and convey our best wishes and greetings to the entire management and staff of the Nadi Town Council,” Mr Prakash said.

