Road works on Kimberly street to begin next week

Road works on Kimberly Street in Suva will begin late next week.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Mr Aram Goes says they will first have to attend to the water main relocation and protection work before they can start the road works.

“Kimberly Street has badly failed pavements which require extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment,” Mr Goes said.

He said the work as part of the Accelerated Sealed Repairs programme will mitigate the current road conditions.

“This work involves full pavement reconstruction, footpath upgrade with kerb and channeling to treat the extensive pavement failures throughout this road.”

All work is expected to be completed by February 2018, weather permitting.

FRA