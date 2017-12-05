USP Tuvalu Campus develops inaugural MBA cohort

Tuvalu’s 1st MBA Cohort with Dr Rosiana Lagi, Tuvalu Campus Director (3rd from right).Photo:USP

It was a dream come true for seventeen (17) students of The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Tuvalu Campus to be part of the inaugural Master of Business Administration (MBA) cohort on 13 October, 2017.

An elated Dr Rosiana Lagi, Tuvalu Campus Director said the students waited two years before their dream of taking MBA became a reality.

This follows the successful negotiation by Dr Lagi with Mr Fakavae Taomia, the then Acting Secretary to the Tuvalu Government for the funding of the cohort.

Dr Lagi spoke of how grateful she and the students were to the Government of Tuvalu for the opportunity.

Dr Peter Loresio taught the first course for the programme Human Resource Management and currently the students are completing their second course Business Economics, taught by Dr Stephen Pratt.

According to Dr Lagi, students enrolled in the programme are from different fields of studies ranging from Theology, Banking, Accounting and Environment.

“However, one thing they all have in common is the passion to develop their people and business skills for the benefit of their country and this is truly impressive,” Dr Lagi stated.

According to the oldest student in the programme, 63-year-old Reverend Kitiona Tausi, education is life-long and ends when one leaves this world.

Mr Tausi is grateful that he is able to take up this programme to better equip him to enable him to perform his work more effectively.

He stated that doing this programme has enabled him to apply what he has learned from the courses to his work as a Church Minister.

“One good outcome of this programme for me is that I am now able to develop a vision, mission and strategic objectives for my Church’s plan for 2018,” he mentioned.

Kilifi O’ Brien, the class captain believes that doing this programme compliments the knowledge and skills they already have in their areas of expertise and enables them to be critical thinkers and great analysts of situations, before making critical decisions that will not only affect their work but their lives as well.

Furthermore Dr Lagi said, “The students are excited about completing the programme in 2019 and are thankful to the Government for the financial support”.

“We hope that future students will have the same benefit so that they can continue to develop Tuvalu,” Mr O’Brien added.

USP