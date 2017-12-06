Bula Japan! Fiji Airways launches direct flights to Tokyo

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, today announced the launch of direct flights between Nadi and Tokyo Narita three-times a week, subject to regulatory approvals. Starting 3 July 2018, the new, nine-hour flights will operate from Nadi International Airport to Narita International Airport. Each week, flights will be scheduled for Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, offering over 80,000 seats per year between Fiji and Japan aboard Fiji Airways’ state-of-the-art planes, the Airbus A330-200/-300. To celebrate the new flights, the airline will offer special celebratory launch fares from Nadi to Tokyo, starting from F$999 (includes taxes & surcharges) from 06th – 12th December 2017[1]. Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the three times-weekly flights make Fiji and the South Pacific more accessible to Japanese tourists than ever before. “We are excited to share with Japan the untouched beauty of our 333 islands. Fiji’s unparalleled hospitality and warmth offers Japanese tourists a unique, culturally immersive experience – much more than just another beach getaway,” Mr. Viljoen added. “Our flights have been designed to ensure guests get the most of their time in Fiji. The flight from Narita arrives into Nadi in the morning, with convenient domestic connections on our subsidiary Fiji Link to major tourism spots like Savusavu and Taveuni. Additionally, guests can also easily do boat transfers after arrival to the many wonderful resorts in the beautiful Mamanuca and Yasawa island groups.” Fijian Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, welcomed the route as a victory that would benefit the airline, bolster the relationship between the Fijian and Japanese peoples, and advance the Government’s long-term development goals. “This opens a direct gateway between Fiji and the most populated metropolitan area in the world, and we expect the impact to go far beyond attracting more tourism to our shores,” said Sayed-Khaiyum. “As Government works to further solidify Fiji as the go-to regional development hub for international businesses, investors and development organisations, this connection with Tokyo–– a global financial centre and economic powerhouse that is home to dozens of Fortune Global 500 company headquarters––is an invaluable step in achieving our goal.” The launch of direct Nadi-Tokyo flight services is the latest announcement by Fiji Airways expanding its network across Asia to leverage the growing demand for Fiji as a holiday destination. Mr Viljoen stated: “We want to capitalise on the high interest in outbound travel from Japan, with an estimated 13.4 million Japanese residents travelling overseas so far this year.”[2] Fiji Airways customers will be able to book flights and baggage via Fiji Airways’ sales channels, including its general sales agent offices, website, online travel sites, and reservation centres. Narita Schedules Effective July 3rd, 2018 Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Time (local) Arrival Time (local) Day of Week Aircraft Type FJ 351 Nadi Narita 01:25 p.m. 07:30 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, Sunday Airbus A330-200/-300 FJ 350 Narita Nadi 09:25 p.m. 09:05 a.m. +1 days Tuesday, Friday, Sunday Airbus A330-200/-300 *Schedule times are local. ** Subject to regulatory approval.