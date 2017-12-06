New Dam and Reservoir for Navilawa Village

The new water source for the village of Navilawa. Photo: WAF

Due to inconsistent of water supply to the villages of Ba, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) arrives on time to assists to improve livelihood.

To express their tears of joy and excitement, the Navilawa Village celebrates the newly constructed dam and 460-litre ferro cement-tank reservoir.

The Navilawa’s Turaga Ni Koro, 50-year-old Mr Ilaitia Botitu commented that they have been experienced water shortage in the village for long periods because of the wild pigs destroying water source and causing polluted water.

“With those, when villagers consuming water it becomes dirty and it caused sickness to the village,” he added.

The villagers, he said had to sourced drinking water from the nearby creek, through running water pipes but this did not solve the problem, prompting them to seek help from the Government.

“Now, since we completed this new project, our water problems are gone and everyone is celebrating,” said Mr Botitu.

The Water Authority of Fiji workers and villagers of Navilawa managed to accomplishes three-month-long project enabling to lay 2 kilometres of pipe, install 54 stand pipes and build the dam and reservoir at a total cost of $77,886.

On health risks, the Nadi Health Inspector inspected the new water source, declaring the present system clean.

Navilawa Village is located in the interior at the border of Nadi, approximately 40 kilometres from Lautoka with 45 households with population of 230 people.

WAF