Some services at Lautoka Hospital temporarily suspended due to fire

Due to fire damage sustained to parts of Lautoka Hospital early yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has advised that services at the General Outpatient Department (GOPD), Special Outpatient Department (SOPD) and X-ray department at the hospital have been temporarily suspended.

No patients or staff were injured, and no treatment was adversely affected by the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the hospital’s old operating theatre.

Lautoka Hospital staff, with support from the National Fire Authority, Police, military and local residents worked promptly and effectively to move all patients to safety.

The fire was contained after two hours and, following completion of safety checks, patients have moved back into the hospital.

The National Fire Authority is currently carrying out investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

The Ministry of Health & Medical Services is taking steps to ensure that essential services are maintained but is asking for the public to understand that there will be some disruptions.

Members of the public are requested to avoid visiting Lautoka Hospital for non-emergency cases and to use other local health clinics wherever possible.

Lautoka Hospital staff will give priority to emergency cases and, as a result, patients whose condition is assessed as being less urgent may experience delays.

Permanent Secretary for Health & Medical Services, Philip Davies has thanked Lautoka Hospital management and staff for their actions in ensuring the safety of patients and expressed appreciation for the support provided by other agencies and the local community.

He has requested that the public continue to support hospital staff and understand there will inevitably be some short-term disruptions to services during this difficult time.

Priority will always be given to those whose conditions require urgent care.

The services can be accessed at Kamikamica Health Centre located in Kashmir, Lautoka and Punjas Health Centre which is located in Waiyavi near Lautoka and arrangements have been made for these health facilities to extend their opening hours until 10pm with the deployment of GOPD nurses and doctors to assist with the patient flow.

