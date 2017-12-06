Home / Eastern Division / Uroniubuto 7s to kick start tommorow

Uroniubuto 7s to kick start tommorow

Kadavu​ ​will​ ​now​ ​include​ ​another​ ​new​ ​7s​ ​tournament​ ​which​ ​will​ ​begin​ ​its​ ​inaugural​ ​inception​ ​this weekend.

Being ​ organized​ ​ by​ ​ a​ ​ group​ ​ of​ ​ ​passionate ​ individuals​​ ​who​ ​see ​​the​ ​talent​ ​Kadavu​ ​has to ​ offer​ ​ thus​ ​ creating​ ​ another​ ​ platform​ ​ ​for ​ ​developing ​​7s ​ on​ ​ the​​  island.​

A statement released from the organization stated that : “Kadavu​ ​has​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​talent.​ ​Organising​ ​such​ ​tournaments​ ​gives​ ​a​ ​chance​ ​for​ ​individuals​ ​who aspire​ ​to​ ​one​ ​day​ ​represent​ ​the​ ​nation​ ​showcase​ ​their​ ​talent. Kadavu​ ​already​ ​has​ ​other tournaments​ ​such​ ​as​ ​the​ ​Tiliva​ ​Sevens​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Asco​ ​Sevens​ ​and​ ​this​ ​would​ ​be​ ​another inclusion​ ​to​ ​the​ ​tournaments​ ​to​ ​be​ ​hosted​ ​in​ ​Kadavu​ ​annually”

“We​ ​are​ ​looking​ ​forward​ ​to​ ​seeing​ ​some​ ​good​ ​quality​ ​rugby​ ​in​ ​the​ ​coming​ ​3​ ​days​ ​as​ ​the​ teams​ battle​ ​for​ ​the​ ​main​ ​cup.​ ​Teams ​ ​will​  begin​ ​ arriving​ ​ today​ ​ in​​  Vunisea​ ​ with​ ​ the​ ​ last​ ​ few​​  coming​​  in​ tomorrow​ ​morning​ ​ready​ ​for ​ games​ ​ to​ ​ kick​ ​ off​ ​ at​ ​ from​ ​ mid​​  day.​

​12​ ​teams​ ​from​ ​around​ ​Kadavu​ are confirmed for the tournament ​and​ ​​will also​ ​feature​ ​five​ ​ Nadi​ notable teams​ such​ ​​as​ ​Army​ ​Green​ ​,​Army​ ​Red​​,​​Amacia​​,​​Ratu​ ​Flisie​ ​&​ ​Mcdonalds​ ​Saunaka.

The game is schedule to happen at the ​Namalata​ ​Primary​ ​School​ ​Grounds​ ​and​ ​will​ ​go on​ ​till​ ​Saturday.The​ ​Inaugural​ ​Tournament​ ​is​ ​being​ ​sponsored​ ​by​ ​two​ ​businesses​ ​Uro​ ​Kadavu​ &​​ ​Niubuto.

 

 

Prize​s:

Overall ​ Tournament​ ​ ​cup​ ​winner​ ​is​ ​$10,000.00

Runners​ ​Up​ ​:​ ​$2000.00

Plate ​ Winner​ ​ ​:​ ​$500.00

Bowl​ ​:​ ​$500.00

 

 

