Uroniubuto 7s to kick start tommorow

Kadavu will now include another new 7s tournament which will begin its inaugural inception this weekend.
Being organized by a group of passionate individuals who see the talent Kadavu has to offer thus creating another platform for developing 7s on the island.
A statement released from the organization stated that : “Kadavu has a lot of talent. Organising such tournaments gives a chance for individuals who aspire to one day represent the nation showcase their talent. Kadavu already has other tournaments such as the Tiliva Sevens and the Asco Sevens and this would be another inclusion to the tournaments to be hosted in Kadavu annually”
“We are looking forward to seeing some good quality rugby in the coming 3 days as the teams battle for the main cup. Teams will begin arriving today in Vunisea with the last few coming in tomorrow morning ready for games to kick off at from mid day.
12 teams from around Kadavu are confirmed for the tournament and will also feature five Nadi notable teams such as Army Green ,Army Red,Amacia,Ratu Flisie & Mcdonalds Saunaka.
The game is schedule to happen at the Namalata Primary School Grounds and will go on till Saturday.The Inaugural Tournament is being sponsored by two businesses Uro Kadavu & Niubuto.
Prizes:
Overall Tournament cup winner is $10,000.00
Runners Up : $2000.00
Plate Winner : $500.00
Bowl : $500.00