Home / Education / Year 8 results released

Year 8 results released

The 2017 Provisional Examination Result for Fiji Year 8 Examination will be released on Wednesday, 6 December 2017.

The purpose of this examination is to provide a benchmark for assessment at both the student and classroom levels. It is a measure intended to assist teachers in defining areas of individual growth and in gathering a collective view of the academic proficiency of their students. Subsequently, it will help them to map out important strategies to assist students who may need additional support.

For 2017, a total of 16,688 students sat for the Fiji Year 8 Examination.

Students, teachers, parents and guardians should see this as an opportunity to rededicate their energy in a targeted way going into the new year. The Ministry stands ready to support all of Fiji’s schoolchildren as they reflect on their results and strive to improve.

The individual results will be made available in all schools and in all the 9 district education offices from Wednesday 6 December 2017. The location of the education district offices where results can be obtained are as follows:

Districts/ Divisions

Venues

 Central

Suva

Examination Office

Suva Education Office

Harbour Front Building

Nausori Education Office

River House

Eastern

Eastern Education Office

Harbour Front Building

 Northern

Nabouwalu

Naulumatua House

Labasa

Ro Qomate House

Savusavu

Gulabdas Building

Western

Nadroga

Keasuna Building

Lautoka

Rogorogoivuda House

Ba

Koronubu House

Rakiraki

George Shiu Raj Building

The online portal has also been activated for individual student access. The link for the online portal is http://www.examresults.gov.fj. For students to access their results online, the following security questions should be correctly filled in and match the details that exist in FEMIS (Fiji Education Management Information System).

This includes:

•           School Year

•           Student ID/Index Number

•           First Name

•           Surname

•           Parent Name

•           Date of Birth

The Ministry of Education has also set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results. Clarification on student detail can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565.

DEPTFO

Related Posts