2017 Ultimate Cup Commences

Action from the competition: PHOTO: ULTIMATE FIJI CUP.

The 2017 Ultimate Fiji Cup has commenced with a moving Opening Ceremony at A D Patel College in Ba, followed by fixtures for all age groups.

The inaugural Ultimate Fiji Cup commenced in 2010 with a vision to develop junior football. There was no specific agenda, but most certainly a purpose to spread the word throughout Australia and our near neighbours.

Following the success of the first year, the passion spread throughout Oceania and we welcomed a New Zealand team to the tournament.

In 2012, we introduced a ladies tournament to the program to run alongside the men’s. In 2013 and 2014, we evolved the program further with the introduction of an ‘Under 13’s Tournament’ with the overall aim of developing players through the National Coaching Curriculum.

In 2016 we welcomed the Under 11’s Boys to experience international football and this year, we have over 800 young players, both men and ladies travelling around Fiji to compete across seven concurrent tournaments.

This week’s tournament will culminate with a day of Finals for our Youth and Senior teams on Saturday, the 9th of December.

The games will commence from 10am at Churchill Park in Lautoka. Many of the tournament’s young players are lovers of the game and have the aspiration, motivation and drive to develop their skills for a professional platform.

The Ultimate Fiji Cup offers an opportunity for players to compete at an international level, expanding their exposure of the sport at a semi-elite level.

In addition to an intense week on the football field, the tournament also provides players, coaches and officials educational seminars focusing on health, nutrition (particularly hydration) and recovery.

In addition to this, there is a large focus on player integrity, respect and sportsmanship. These sessions have been delivered by a number of esteemed former players, current coaches and general football personnel.

FIJI CUP