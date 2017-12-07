Asco Motors revamped website Launch

Asco Motors Chief Executive Officer Mr. Craig Sims announced the launch of its newly revamped website.

The redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features offering customer’s essential services online.

The website also offers updated product information on other franchises such as Yamaha,Bridgestone, Massey Ferguson and Avis.

The website has a clean uncluttered design. Improved functionality and content that will allow customers to view information on specifications of various models of vehicles offered by Asco Motors.

Mr. Sims today at launch said, “Asco Motors is undergoing a lot of change to accommodate the growing consumer demand, there is a lot of construction work that will continue for the next two years, and we believe the time was right for us to launch a new website.

One that has more information and makes gives our customers a more convenience of viewing information online.

Customers can now request for product information, make bookings for servicing and much more through our website.

We have completed the first phase of the website and we will continue to improve to provide better user experience.”

The new website will come into effective this evening and replace the current website. To view all the latest promotions visit the Asco Motors Website on www.asco.com.fj

ASCO MOTORS