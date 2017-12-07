The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Welcomes New General Manager

Newly Appointed General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Mr. John Bendtsen. Photo:SUPPLIED.

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is pleased to announce and welcome the newly appointed General Manager Mr. John Bendtsen who has commenced his role effective from the 1st November 2017 and is excited to be leading the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji team.

Originally from Australia, Mr. John Bendtsen comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience. He is not new to the Radisson Blu brand and the General Manager position having spent over 25 years in the international hospitality industry and worked in the Oceania and Asia region.

Prior to his appointment to the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Mr. Bendtsen was the General Manager for the 5 Star Atmosphere Kanifushu Resort in Maldives and has held several general management and regional management roles in various high end Resorts in Australia, Maldives, Mauritius and Thailand.

He was the General Manager for Oakwood Residence Thonglor in Bangkok, then joining Centara Hotels & Resorts at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives in the position of General Manager in 2010, a position he held for two years.

Prior to being appointed as General Manager of Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, John was General Manager of Centara Hotels & Resorts in Mauritius. He was also General Manager for four different properties under the Ayers Rock Resort belt in Australia.

Described as a hands on individual, Mr. Bendtsen is very bottom line driven with sound and extensive experience in all areas of Sales and Marketing, Food and Beverage, Rooms and Maintenance thus carrying a dynamic background and skill set being somewhat a master of all trades.

He is also a qualified builder with an eye for shaping and restructure, having overseen significant events and the pre-opening of seven different Resorts in his past employments.

As a confident communicator who is able to understand and work with all departments, Mr. Bendtsen is able to get the best out of people and the Radisson Blu Resort family are confident he will lift the Resort’s standards higher while optimising customer satisfaction. “I am so excited to be a part of the Radisson Blu family and now a part of the Fijian culture.

There are exciting projects in the pipeline for the upcoming year and I look forward to the great team work in making this possible. With room re-modelling underway set for a completion date early 2019, there is much work to be done with lots to look forward to from the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji” says John Bendtsen.

RADISSON BLU RESORT