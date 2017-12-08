Fijian spirits shine at the Fijian Cup competition

Action from the Ultimate Fiji Cup competition. Photo: SUPPLIED

By LUKE NACEI

The spirit of Fiji is bringing the best out of the visitors in the 2017 Ultimate Fiji Cup.

IFG 12 Boys coach, Sandra Ellis who is one of the coaches said she was proud of how respect and sportsmanship has thrived in the Ultimate Fiji Cup over the years.

She said 2017 has been no different to previous years.

Ms Ellis also said that the Fijian spirit has really boosted the players themselves.

“Off the park, Hamilton is a very good person too. After a game yesterday, a Fijian boy asked Hamilton for his shin pad straps. Hamilton gave the boy his straps, much to the Fijian boys delight. Afterwards, I asked Hamilton if he had any spares straps. Ellis said.

Hamilton Magrath is from Bangor in Sydney who recently won the U12’s Sutherland Shire Competition with the Engadine Crusaders. Young Hamilton is a skilful winger, who idolises Lionel Messi and supports FC Barcelona. Like his idol Hamilton is left footed, and plays on the right wing.

“Hamilton is a great listener, and he is very committed on the field.”

A similar generous act occurred following a tight encounter on Tuesday between the IFG boys and Nadi 14s.

The result ended in a 2-1 victory to the Nadi 14s, and one of the reasons for Nadi’s victory was due to the heroics of their keeper – who played the game without goalkeeper gloves. Following the game Jack, the IFG goalkeeper, took it upon himself to hand the Nadi goalkeeper his gloves.

“Given the age of these two boys, these gestures are quite amazing and very impressive,” she added.