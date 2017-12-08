Ministry proactively engaged in creating awareness on sexual harassment

Youth participants listening to the deliberations during the awareness session.Photo:DEPTFO

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has taken a proactive role in creating awareness among youths and the impact of these cases on individuals, families and communities.

This follows recent statistics of 344 crimes reported from 1 January 2017 to 31 July 2017, of which 264 cases have been either related to rape or sexual assault.

This was highlighted during an awareness session on sexual assault facilitated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports as part of youth empowerment training at Davuilevu Primary School, yesterday.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou, said the Ministry was concerned with the recent statistics, particularly with the rise in sexual assault and suicide cases affecting young people.

“My Ministry is alarmed at these statistics,” Minister Tuitubou said. “We have recently seen a number of young individuals being victims of sexual assault and have attempted or committed suicide.

“As such, my Ministry is taking an active role in addressing these contemporary issues.

“We are trying to advocate actively on the impact such cases have on individuals, their family and the community itself as well as to identify and address the root causes.”

Minister Tuitubou added that the Ministry will continue to advocate for youths involved in such cases in its efforts to curb the occurrence of such tragedies in our communities.

“We will continue to create awareness through our empowerment training so that we can curb such incidents from happening,” Minister Tuitubou said.

“Our youths need to be educated and should equally be able to recognise and report any such incidents if they were to occur.”

Around 41 youths were part of the empowerment training organised by the ministry which concludes today.

