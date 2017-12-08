November initiative and blood drive at Fmf

FMF Foods Limited male staff pictured in support of Fiji Cancer Society. Photo: FMF

Staff of FMF Foods Limited have not stopped their efforts of contributing back into their community after a successful Pinktober initiative, blood drive and contributions to the Fiji Cancer Society.

More than a hundred both female and male staff flocks in during Pinktober and blood drive periods in order to went through breast testing and cervical cancer screening and awareness at the FMF Head office Walu Bay where the Ministry of Health Team based for 2 weeks.

Thus, the drive also allowed women and men from all works of life including neighbor the vicinity of Leonidas Street Walu Bay to do screening done otherwise with the disadvantage of taking time off from work.

FMF Foods Limited Group Marketing Manager Poonam Kritika acknowledged the Fletcher Steel and Foster Group for encouraging female staff to have the tests.

“This only reinforces that a healthy workforce is a critical part of any successful business,” she added.

Alternatively, she said with early month of November, the initiative started at FMF, whereby the male staff grew moustache and beard to help create awareness on prostate cancer which has become a growing concern in the community.

“Male staff were encouraged to go through prostate screening and awareness at Pacific Specialist Hospital based on FMF premises from December 6th to December 8.

Total of 170 male staff took advantage of this opportunity and went through screenings in additional a blood drive was held at FMF on December 7th to assist Ministry of Health with their Blood Drive.

Currently the FMF Group employees have a total of 1,108 staff and some initiatives the FMF took on board to encourage its employee to stay healthy.

FMF will host similar initiatives in 2018 to create awareness healthy living and practices to all its staff.

Group Marketing Manager Poonam Kritika FMF Foods Limited