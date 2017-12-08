Talent Showcased at Inaugural 7s Tournament

Pictured are Nakaiolo Team who also took part at the #Uroniubuto7s.Photo:SUPPLIED

Fresh and newly ​ ​formed​ ​UroNiubuto​ 7s ​Tournament boost the organizers​ ​expectations​ ​ after accomplishment of ​Day​ ​one​.

Sevens Public Relations Onisimo Moii praised the public ​response​ besides ​ it was very first​ ​ tournament and ​the​ ​ turnout​​ was​​ amazing and plus ​ ​ 7​s ​ followers​ ​ from​​ ​around​ ​the ​Island​ ​ ​and ​ even​ ​ ​a ​ ​handful ​ who​ ​ travelled​​ from​ ​ mainland​ ​ to​ ​ ​attend ​the​ two days tournament,” he added.​

​ “This 7s ​Tournament​ ​was​ ​fortunate​ ​enough​ ​to​ ​have​ ​representatives​ ​from​ ​Fiji​ ​Rugby​ ​Mr​ ​Jekeli​ ​Boginivalu​ ​who is ​ also​​ ​officiating​ ​at​ ​the​ ​2​ ​day​ ​tournament,” he said.

Fiji Rugby Mr Jekeli Boginivalu said the​ ​Tournament​ ​is​ ​a​ ​earliest​ tournament and ​ ​was ​very​ ​well​ ​organised.​ ​

“I​ ​am​ ​very​ ​impressed​ ​at​ ​how​ ​the​ ​organisers have​ ​pulled​ ​off​ ​with​ ​day​ ​one​ ​without​ ​any​ ​major​ ​hiccups even

the​ ​Game​ ​fixtures​ ​were​ ​followed​ ​ and​ ​everything executed​ ​on​ ​time also acknowledged ​ ​the​ ​Organisers​ ​for​ ​the​ ​ sponsorship​ ​and​ ​also​ ​opening​ ​the tournament​ ​to​ ​the​ ​outside​ ​teams.​ ​

Mr Boginivalu said ​ ​Suva​ teams ​bringing​ ​in​ ​their​ ​best​ ​from​ ​the​ ​likes​ ​of​ ​LSU​ ​Army​ ​and Western​ ​Marines​ ​and​ ​invited them to ​play​ ​against​ ​the​ ​local​ ​teams​ ​from​ ​around​ ​the​ ​Island​ ​has brought​ ​out​ ​good​ ​quality​ ​competition besides ​Kadavu​ ​players which pleads ​to​ ​have​ ​more​ ​development​ ​as​ ​there​ ​is​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​talents.

Another​ ​Exciting​ ​Day​ ​tomorrow​ ​and​ ​we​ ​expect​ ​nothing​ ​but​ ​the​ ​best​ ​from​ ​the​ ​teams​ ​as​ ​they​ ​compete​ ​in their​ ​respective​ ​games​ ​as​ ​they​ ​battle​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Prize​ ​Money.

Day​ ​2​ ​will​ ​kick​ ​off​ ​tomorrow​ ​at​ 8.30​ am ​ with​ ​ the​ ​ Cup​ ​ Semi​ ​ Finals​ ​ Tuwai​ ​ Led​ ​ Niubuto ​ Brothers​ ​ will​ battle​ ​against​ ​Tavuki​,​ Western​ ​Marine ​ against​ ​ Joma,​ ​​Gasele​ ​Young​ ​Boys ​​against​ Soso​ ​Naceva followed ​ by​ ​ LSU ​ Army​ ​ Against ​ Nakaiolo.​

Bowl​ ​Semi​ ​Finals

Vatuniloka​ ​vs​ ​Gasele​ ​Young​ ​Boys​ ​2 AND Namalata​ ​vs​ ​Natumua

