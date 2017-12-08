Talent Showcased at Inaugural 7s Tournament

Pictured are Nakaiolo Team who also took part at the #Uroniubuto7s.Photo:SUPPLIED
Fresh and newly formed UroNiubuto 7s Tournament boost the organizers expectations after accomplishment of Day one.
Sevens Public Relations Onisimo Moii praised the public response besides it was very first tournament and the turnout was amazing and plus 7s followers from around the Island and even a handful who travelled from mainland to attend the two days tournament,” he added.
“This 7s Tournament was fortunate enough to have representatives from Fiji Rugby Mr Jekeli Boginivalu who is also officiating at the 2 day tournament,” he said.
Fiji Rugby Mr Jekeli Boginivalu said the Tournament is a earliest tournament and was very well organised.
“I am very impressed at how the organisers have pulled off with day one without any major hiccups even
the Game fixtures were followed and everything executed on time also acknowledged the Organisers for the sponsorship and also opening the tournament to the outside teams.
Mr Boginivalu said Suva teams bringing in their best from the likes of LSU Army and Western Marines and invited them to play against the local teams from around the Island has brought out good quality competition besides Kadavu players which pleads to have more development as there is a lot of talents.
Another Exciting Day tomorrow and we expect nothing but the best from the teams as they compete in their respective games as they battle for the Prize Money.
Day 2 will kick off tomorrow at 8.30 am with the Cup Semi Finals Tuwai Led Niubuto Brothers will battle against Tavuki, Western Marine against Joma, Gasele Young Boys against Soso Naceva followed by LSU Army Against Nakaiolo.
Bowl Semi Finals
Vatuniloka vs Gasele Young Boys 2 AND Namalata vs Natumua