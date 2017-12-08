The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Greets Festive Season with its First Tree Lighting Event

Wednesday, 6th December 2017. As a Resort that loves families, rated on Trip Advisor for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017 as the Number.1 Family Resort in Fiji, the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji have embraced the Christmas tree lighting tradition to welcome its festive Season. What a more fitting way for the Resort to launch its countdown to Christmas, with the Resort’s newly appointed General Manager Mr. John Bendtsen welcoming all who attended.

On Monday 4th December, Guests and Staff eagerly gathered at the brightly decorated lobby from 7.30 pm while Santa mingled with the guests handing out candy and taking pictures with the children. As the General Manager led the countdown, guests joined in and witnessed the Blu themed Christmas tree brightly lit for the first time. Staff sang Christmas Carols while kids excitedly gathered around the Christmas tree with Santa in awe of the lights which created a warm and cozy ambience.

“You can really feel the Christmas spirit, it truly looked and felt like Christmas at the Radisson Blu Resort and the kids just loved it. Being a family focused Resort, it is obvious we delight in the most anticipated time of the year which brings families and people together”, says John Bendtsen.

The Resort has a number of exciting activities planned for Christmas among these are the gift wrapping station, photo with Santa booth, Christmas movie marathon for the kids and a 12 Day Countdown leading up to Christmas with daily and room specials, this can all be found on the Resorts Website.

“The Christmas tree lighting ceremony held this year is the start of an age old practice newly inaugurated into the Resort. Plans are already set for a bigger and better celebration next year and we not only invite our Guests to attend the tree lighting ceremony but neighboring guests and all who wish to bring their kids”, says John Bendtsen.

RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI