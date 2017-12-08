USP adopts new Vision for 2019-2024

(From L-R: ) Mr Goru Arvind, Professor Richard Coll, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Learning, Teaching and Student Services, and Mr Elwin Taleimatakwa. Photo : USP

Six winners were successfully selected for participating in a competition for The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Vision 2024 for the New Strategic Plan 2019-2024.

Two of the six winners Mr Elwin Taleimatakwa and Mr Goru Arvind took out first and second place with cash prizes of $5000 and $3000 respectively, while Ms Artila Devi, Dr Lutgarda Palomar, Dr Manuel Palomar and Ms Abigail Lee Hang got third place, with $1000 each.

The vision for the New Strategic Plan was approved by the University Council of its 85th Council Meeting in October this year.

It will guide the University over the next six years, and form the basis for the formulation of the new Strategic Plan and also assist USP in the identification of Key Priorities Areas.

The University’s Senior Management Team (SMT) evaluated all entries based on their Relevance (submission should resonate with the future direction that the University ought to take; and originality (entries should be the original work of the entrant).

The contest was open to all staff, students and alumni of the University and submissions were expected to not only be original but reflect the spirit and functions of USP and provide the best statement of what the University should be like in 2024 as a high quality university providing teaching and learning, research and engagement for the sustainable development of the Pacific Islands.

In addition to Vision 2024, the University Council, at its October 2017 meeting approved the Mission, Core Values, Key Priority Areas and Objectives that will govern the work of the University over the next two trienniums.

The University, as part of its efforts to ensure that the New Strategic Plan 2019-2024 is thoroughly consultative and inclusive, invites comments, suggestions and contribution from all its key stakeholders and the public on what they feel should be the key focus of the New Strategic Plan.

The approved Vision, Mission, Core Values, Key Priority Areas and Objectives can be accessed on the link: https://www.usp.ac.fj/index.php?id=21234.

USP