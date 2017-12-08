Women’s Weather Watch Goes Regional

Executive Producer-Director of femLINKpacific Sharon Bhagwan Rolls. Photo: FJ TIMES

Pacific women is supporting gender inclusive disaster risk reduction and recovery.

Thus, the femLINKpacificregional women’s radio campaign is promoting the idea in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Executive Producer-Director of femLINKpacific Sharon Bhagwan Rolls said the campaign is bridging the gender gaps in disaster preparedness messages that are traditionally heard this time of the year and it also demonstrates the vital role of radio in communicating to communities.

“We are also looking forward to producing our first regional HEROWINS comic book in 2018,” she added.

The messages, she said were developed through our regional women-led community media network, including partner organisations the Talitha Project, Vanuatu Young Women for Change, Vois Blong Mere Solomons,Transcend Oceania and members of the Shifting the Power Coalition, in particular the Pacific Disability Forum.

“femLINKpacific’s Women’s Weather Watch is an interoperable information and communication platform that amplifies the voices of our network of women leaders, campaigning for the inclusion of women in all aspects of disaster preparation, management and rehabilitation through community media,” Rolls said.

Rolls added the implementation of the Women’s Weather Watch platform at a regional level also amplifies women’s humanitarian priorities through a commitment made to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Thus, the femLINKpacific is dedicated to more than 500 community radio hours in Suva and Labasa as well as produced Instagram, Twitter and SMS messages during its 2nd Women’s Weather Watch National Consultation 2017.

It’s all part of femLINKpacific’s regional Women’s Weather Watch network supported by the Australian Government, ActionAid Australia and the International Women’s Development Agency.

