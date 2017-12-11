Home / Eastern Division / Niubuto​ ​Brothers​ ​wins​ ​Inaugural​ ​Tournament

Niubuto​ ​Brothers​ ​wins​ ​Inaugural​ ​Tournament

Nakaiolo(Red) vs Naceva (Light Blue) during the two days tournament.Photo:Supplied

Team Niubuto Brothers is the winner of the  UroNiubuto 7s  Tournament cup.

The two days rugby tournament boost local talents and skills among  the urban and rural  Teams.

The winning side consists of famous figure  Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Fiji Rep Pio Tuwai came out victorious with the culmination of the tournament.

“Niubuto Brothers battled against Gasele Brothers and managed to defeat  Gasele Brothers with a 29-5 score scooping the cup together with the prize money of $10,000.00,” the Sevens spokesperson, Onisimo Moii said.

“Another Big Vinaka valalevu to the Sponsors Uro Shop and  Niubuto for creating another platform for the
people of Kadavu,” he said.

It was a tough two days tournament he said as teams  battled against some of the big names from Suva such as LSU Army & Western Marines, the Kadavu Teams brought their A game .

“I would like to thanked the boys for giving their very best this past two days,” says Niubuto Brothers assistant captain Luke Lutunavanua.

UroNiubuto 7s he said  is getting better  this year as we plan on opening the tournament up to more teams from outside of Kadavu with the vision having a solid two days of good 7s competition.

Other Winners from the Tournament:
Plate : LSU Arny
Bowl : Namalata

From the Turnout this year are already in the process of confirming dates for 2018 and we look at hosting
more teams from outside Kadavu.

For more Information please call Sevens Public Relations Onisimo Moii – +67990

Ends

Related Posts