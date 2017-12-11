Niubuto​ ​Brothers​ ​wins​ ​Inaugural​ ​Tournament

Nakaiolo(Red) vs Naceva (Light Blue) during the two days tournament.Photo:Supplied

Team Niubuto Brothers is the winner of the UroNiubuto 7s Tournament cup.

The two days rugby tournament boost local talents and skills among the urban and rural Teams.

The winning side consists of famous figure Olympian Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Fiji Rep Pio Tuwai came out victorious with the culmination of the tournament.

“Niubuto Brothers battled against Gasele Brothers and managed to defeat Gasele Brothers with a 29-5 score scooping the cup together with the prize money of $10,000.00,” the Sevens spokesperson, Onisimo Moii said.

“Another Big Vinaka valalevu to the Sponsors Uro Shop and Niubuto for creating another platform for the

people of Kadavu,” he said.

It was a tough two days tournament he said as teams battled against some of the big names from Suva such as LSU Army & Western Marines, the Kadavu Teams brought their A game .

“I would like to thanked the boys for giving their very best this past two days,” says Niubuto Brothers assistant captain Luke Lutunavanua.

UroNiubuto 7s he said is getting better this year as we plan on opening the tournament up to more teams from outside of Kadavu with the vision having a solid two days of good 7s competition.

Other Winners from the Tournament:

Plate : LSU Arny

Bowl : Namalata

From the Turnout this year are already in the process of confirming dates for 2018 and we look at hosting

more teams from outside Kadavu.

For more Information please call Sevens Public Relations Onisimo Moii – +67990

