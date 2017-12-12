Digicel to also provide e-ticketing top ups

Attorney-General and Minister for Communications, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with Digicel Fiji Chief Executive (right), Mr. Mike Greig and Chief executive officer of Vodafone Fiji Limited, Pradeep Lal. Photo: DIGICEL FIJI.

Government has brokered an agreement that will allow all eTransport users to top up their Vodafone e-ticketing cards at Digicel stores nationwide. Upon rollout on Monday, 11 December 2017, Fijians will be able to visit both Digicel or Vodafone retailers to adjust the balance of their e-ticketing cards, significantly expanding the number of top-up locations throughout Fiji. Training for Digicel staff started last week.

Attorney-General and Minister for Communications, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, thanked Digicel for taking part in this Government-led initiative.

“To have Fiji’s two national mobile carriers, Digicel and Vodafone, come together for the good of the country is a remarkable example of corporate cooperation,” said Sayed-Khaiyum. “It is testament that both companies share Government’s vision of outfitting Fiji with the necessary tools and technologies to succeed in the 21st century. We thank Digicel for a decision that will add convenience to the lives of every Fijian.”

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Mr. Mike Greig added, “It’s great progress to see Digicel outlets also providing this essential service to the people of Fiji. We support the Fijian Government and applaud their foresight in introducing eTransport in Fiji. I thank the government for partnering with Digicel to make top-up easier and more accessible for customers. We hope our customers will also benefit giving them a one-stop experience with Digicel, Sky Pacific, Unwired services and now eTransport top-up available in stores.”

Digicel’s 16 store locations, all of which will offer top-up services, are located in:

Tavua

Ba

Lautoka

Nadi

Nadi Airport

Nadi RB Office

Sigatoka

Suva – Cumming Street

Suva – MHCC

Suva – Kadavu House

Suva – Damodar City

Nabua

Nakasi

Labasa

Savusavu

DIGICEL FIJI