Inaugural Yidan prize recipients honored

The world’s largest education prize known as the inaugural YIDAN PRIZE creates history after rewarding successful recipients with the awards and received a gold medal each.

Meanwhile, the event happened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and each recipient received HK$30 million (about US$3.87 million) to recognize their distinguished contributions to global education and to help fund their future work.

Carol S. Dweck, Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University, the United States, has received the Yidan Prize for Education Research.

Dweck’s groundbreaking research on the power of the “growth mindset”, based upon the belief that intelligence is not fixed and can be developed over time, has become an influential concept in the field of education.

She commented that it was a great honor to receive the Yidan Prize for Educational Research and she accept it on behalf of her extraordinary students and colleagues.

Dweck believed the work was much more of her collegues as hers and it was critical for educators to know that people cannot nourish the mind without the heart.

“We cannot expect good learning—joyful and effective learning—to happen in a mind that is disconnected from the heart,” she added.

Another recipient, Vicky Colbert, a founder and director of Fundación Escuela Nueva, Colombia, was awarded the Yidan Prize for Education Development.

Colbert’s project Escuela Nueva (“New School” in Spanish) has improved the quality of education at rural public schools in Colombia since the mid-1970s besides the pedagogical model has also been adopted by 14 countries, reaching over 5 million children.

“I am honored and deeply moved to receive this prestigious education Yidan Prize for Education Development,” she added.

The recognition she received through this prestigious award is a further motivation to continue commitment to the cause of basic education of high quality for all children.

“At Escuela Nueva Foundation, in Colombia and many other countries of the world we work to establish affordable schools of excellent quality where children, teachers and parents are empowered to learn and contribute to a culture of peace and citizenship in their environment,” Colbert said.

Presenting the awards, The Honorable Mrs Carrie Lam said: “The Yidan Prize gives us much to look forward to in education excellence.

She appreciative Dr Chen initiatives, the Yidan Prize Foundation and the international judging committee for their commitment to global education and educators, and for their contribution to the sustainable development of the world people live in.

Dr Charles Chen Yidan, founder of the Yidan Prize, said: “Yidan Prize aims to empower educators to transcend religion, race and nationality; to exert far-reaching, positive influence over humanity; and ultimately, to help create a better world.

“I hope that their practical experience and research findings can be applied more extensively, expanding their impact, and benefiting more people,” he said.

The event was attended by prominent figures including H.E. Dr Ahmed Al-Eissa, Minister of Education, Saudi Arabia; Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women; Jaime Saavedra, Senior Director, Education, World Bank Group; and among others.

