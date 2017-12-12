Road construction along Stinson parade bridge

Travelers along the Usher Street and Harris Road intersection in Suva are advised to take precautions.

Fiji Roads Authority Communications advised members of the public that traffic flow will be reduced to a single lane during Stage One and Stage Two Road Construction Works adhere.

Contractor will commenced construction of the middle traffic lane (the Second Lane of Stage 1) thus this will result in traffic using the “Slip Lane” adjacent to the Market..

Road works, will be carried out from Dec 09 at 9pm until December11 in the morning.

Motorists are requested to strictly adhere to the signs placed to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike besides parking is prohibited in the construction and diversion zones.

The new layout will be in place until December 19. For further queries please call the Fiji Roads Authority on 5720.

FRA