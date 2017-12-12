Home / Education / Year 13 results released

Year 13 results released

The 2017 Provisional Examination Result for Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination will be released on Wednesday 13 December 2017.

 The examination is a high stake summative assessment to gauge the students’ level of competency. Results are important to provide a benchmark for assessment at both the student and classroom levels. Subsequently, the examination is also used for selection of students to higher and tertiary institutions and for prospective employment.

For 2017, a total of 7,711 students sat for the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination.

Students, teachers, parents and guardians should see this as an opportunity to rededicate their energy in a targeted way going into the New Year. The Ministry stands ready to support all of Fiji’s schoolchildren as they reflect on their results and strive to improve.

The individual results will be made available in all schools and in all the 9 district education offices and an additional release center at the Downtown Boulevard from Wednesday 13 December 2017. The locations of the education district offices and release center where results can be obtained are as follows: 

 

Districts/ Divisions

Venues

 

 Central

 

 

Suva

Examination Office

 

Suva

Downtown Boulevard

 

Suva Education Office

Harbour Front Building

 

Nausori Education Office

River House

 

Eastern

 

 

Eastern Education Office

Harbour Front Building

 

 Northern

 

 

Nabouwalu 

Naulumatua House

 

Labasa

Ro Qomate House

 

Savusavu 

Gulabdas Building

 

Western

 

 

Nadroga

Keasuna Building

 

Lautoka

Rogorogoivuda House

 

Ba

Koronubu House

 

Rakiraki 

George Shiu Raj Building

 The online portal has also been activated for individual student access. The link for the online portal is http://www.examresults.gov.fj. For students to access their results online, the following security questions should be correctly filled in and match the details that exist in FEMIS (Fiji Education Management Information System).

This includes:

•           School Year

•           Student ID/Index Number

•           First Name

•           Surname

•           Parent Name

•           Date of Birth

 The Ministry of Education has also set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results. Clarification on student detail can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565.

