2018 Tide Prediction Calendars Released

Twenty Pacific islands were distributed with more than 1,800 Tide Prediction Calendars at National Meteorological Service offices, port authorities and other key ocean stakeholders around the region.

Annual calendars packages consists of a popular product of the Australian-funded Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac).

Thus, it was designed and produced in the region by the Pacific Community (SPC)’s Ocean Intelligence Unit alongside with users of the tide calendar ranges from local fishermen and tourism operators, to private sector shipping companies and government agencies.

Director of Marshall Islands Weather Service, Mr. Reginald White said the Tide Prediction Calendars are lifesaving in the Marshall Islands,” says “People are using these products to know when to cross between islands to avoid boats capsizing and loss of life”.

Calendar predictions are calculated by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s Tidal Unit with information from the Pacific Sea Level Monitoring stations and a few additional tide gauges around the region.

Pacific National Meteorological Services (NMS) frequently serve as distributors of these calendars and to further support the release of such ocean information products, five NMSs have hosted COSPPac Ocean and Tides Workshops in their countries since 2015.

Creating awareness in the Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Tonga, workshops have brought together national focal points from fisheries, shipping, disaster, coastal planning, marine and ports, conservation, tourism, and other ocean-related sectors to learn about ocean science and discuss applications for ocean data such as tidal predictions.

The workshop includes analysis of the local Tide Prediction Calendar and discussion of tidal phases, attributes, and local tidal knowledge.

Ocean Intelligence Unit Coordinator, Ms Molly Powers-Tora said during the workshops, one of the most frequently requested items is additional tide predictions for secondary ports and outer island locations the island was excited with the inclusion of a new calendar for Neiafu in Tonga’s Vava’u Group.

Hence, two Ocean and Tide workshops are scheduled to be held in Niue and Samoa in 2018.

2018 Tide Prediction Calendars are available for the following locations: Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Pohnpei Harbor, Federated States of Micronesia; Lautoka, Fiji; Suva, Fiji; Betio, Kiribati; Majuro, Marshall Islands; Aiwo, Nauru; Alofi, Niue; Malakal, Palau; Lombrum, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Apia, Samoa; Honiara Solomon Islands; Lata Wharf, Solomon Islands; Tarekukure Wharf, Solomon Islands; Nuku’alofa, Tonga; Neiafu, Tonga; Funafuti, Tuvalu; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Luganville, Vanuatu.

SPC