Edinburg drive,on single lane till further notice

Edinburgh Drive is down to single lane till further notice due to major works.Photo:SUPPLIED

Due to major works happened at Edinburgh Drive, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) advised members of the public to use the Reservoir Road and Waimanu Road as alternative routes.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore says an old slip has been identified that may posed a potential and existing hazard.

“We have closed the affected lane- Nausori bound lane and the public are advised to use those two roads as alternative routes,” Noore said.

“Our contractor China Railway Fifth Group was working on the lane as part of the Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project (SARUP 1) when they uncovered a wide crack in the ground, the position coincides precisely with the location of a previously identified crack along the road,” he said.

He said they have set up full Traffic Management in and around the area and traffic controllers will be directing traffic flow safely.

“Motorists are advised to drive within the speed limits and are warned on diversion signs, to avoid or allow extra travel time when commuting in the area,” he added.

Mr Moore said the FRA regrets the inconvenience, however, it was vital to ensure the safety of the public and still carrying out an immediate investigation.

