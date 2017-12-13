Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Number 1 Resort on Trip Advisor

The Radisson Blu Resort is rated amongst the most prestigious top class on Trip Advisor for Resorts on Denarau Island.

Located on Denarau island, a 20 minutes’ drive from the international airport in Fiji, caters to both couples and families with features like an on-site spa, access to the Denarau Island Golf and Racquet Club, remarkably the island’s only white-water tunnel slide.

Newly appointed General Manager, Mr. John Bendtsen was thrilled with the ratings and salutes the team for the hard work and passion throughout the year.

“Being rated as the Number.1 Resort on Denarau Island is tough competition especially against well respected properties around Denarau,” he said.

Mr Bendtsen said since joining he had no doubt his team would shine through and exceed guest expectations so he would like to commend staff commitment and passion throughout the year.

Mr. John Bendtsen has a number of exciting plans prepared for the upcoming year and is optimistic

the Resorts top ratings is a great step forward.

“One of the exciting plans is the Christmas season set aside from the hotels festive programme, 12 day countdown to Christmas and New Year bash is our ‘Tito’s pop up bar’,” he added.

Tito’s Vodka, he added is a unique brand of vodka from Texas which won number 1 Spirit Brand of the Year in 2016.

In anticipation of the launch of the ‘pop up’ bar, Mr Bendtsen said the Ambassador from Dubai, Hirman Asnadi hosted a Vodka training course for the Radisson Blu Fiji cocktail bar team last week.

“This is the second time the Radisson Blu Resort has embraced the pop up concept as earlier in the year the Resort launched its highly successful pop up ‘Thali’ Indian Restaurant which was a hit among guests,” he added.

This innovative concept, he said will be scheduled from the 22nd December to 14th of January at the Resort’s Thai Restaurant Chantara, which is also rated as the Number one Restaurant on Denarau Island.

The Vodka Bar will open every night from 7.00 pm and will include a small list of handcrafted cocktails paired with Texan bar snacks. Thus, he is planning to deliver a continuous flow of exciting pop up food and beverage concepts to Denarau throughout 2018”.

Director of Food and Beverage at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Mr Jack McNamara said there will be live entertainment on selected nights and on a daily changing cocktail menu and guests are invited to drop by during the festive break to experience the companies exciting new concept.

The Radisson Blu Resort guests can feast on world-class cuisine from 6 different dining outlets while soaking in romantic waterfront views or cooling their toes in one of the four lagoon pools along with charming event facilities and a staff determined to provide 100% Guest Satisfaction, ideal for weddings, meetings and social gatherings.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji