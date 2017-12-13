Santa’s splashdown at Outrigger Fiji: Photo: OUTRIGGER FIJI

Santa’s arrival on the beach aboard a traditional Fijian bamboo raft marks the beginning of a day of exciting kids’ activities and adult Christmas celebrations for 2017 at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

Fiji is the beginning of Santa’s journey around the globe and the kids at Outrigger Fiji will be among the first to receive gifts when he hands out presents at the resort’s Kids Club.

Kids are then invited to break up the huge Ginger Bread House baked by staff as part of an Outrigger Christmas tradition.

Children’s activities continue throughout the day while in the evening there are events such as a talent quest and Christmas movie while older children are entertained with limbo dancing and a disco.

Adults are invited to share the Fijian Christmas experience by joining in a special morning church service held in the resort ballroom.

In the evening all of the resort’s four restaurants offer Christmas cuisine ranging from a traditional buffet to classic fine dining Christmas favorites with a five-course menu designed by Executive Chef Shailesh Naidu served in the award winning Ivi Restaurant.

Kids are also included in Outrigger Fiji’s New Year’s Eve celebrations their own “Kwa Hewa” Sunset Party while adults enjoy the Pool Party at the Vahavu Pool where guests dress in their sulus (sarongs) and favorite swimwear for an evening of cocktails and dancing.

Parents and children then meet on the beachfront lawn to welcome in 2018 where live entertainment, fire dancing and fireworks celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

OUTRIGGER FIJI