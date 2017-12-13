Water disruption in Namadi heights

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Namadi Heights that water supply will be disrupted from 9am this morning until 5pm this afternoon(13/12).

Areas Affected Include; Namadi Heights, Vunakece Rd, Salato Rd, Padam lal Rd, Lower Ragg,Upper Ragg,Salesi Place, Narain Place,Tuisowaqa, Kaukimoce Place,Rev Mustafa, Panapasa, Arjun jiva, Damu Place, Kavu, Donu, Namadai sett and all nearby areas.

The interruption in supply is a result of repair works at Bure Taxis.The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.We apologise for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause. Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm (13/12).

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone,

Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj.