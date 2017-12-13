Water disruption in Nadi areas

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Korovuto that water supply will be disrupted from 5pm this evening until 9pm (12/12). Areas Affected Include; Moala Village, Malolo, Queens Rd, Part of Navo and Stable Rd.

The interruption in supply is a result of burst main at Portion Pack. The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period. Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

We apologise for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause. Supply is expected to be restored at 10pm (12/12).

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 ( Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users ) or email contact@waf.com.fj.

WAF