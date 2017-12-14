25 youths meets former New Zealand Prime Minister

Youths taking a selfie with Helen Clark.Photo:SUPPLIED.

Twenty-five youths had the opportunity viewing a documentary entitled, “My Year with Helen” based on the life’s work of former New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Helen Clark.

Meanwhile, the event was part of the program for this year’s International Civil Society Week (ICSW) organized by PIANGO and CIVICUS at the University of the South Pacific early December 04 – 08, 2017.

The event was to connect concerned citizens across sectors, themes, regions and backgrounds to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges with the theme of “Our Planet, Our Struggles and Our Future”.

However, it allowed delegates to know more on the struggles that civil society and non – governmental organizations faced on a daily basis in terms of addressing issues that affect citizens such as youth empowerment, equality and access to justice.

Fiji Youth advocate Broderick Mervyn, is grateful to his sponsor as well as the organizers of the event for this incredible opportunity.

“The potential of the ICSW programme is great, as it focuses on building a relationship with youth from across the globe, and as ICSW continues to improve and develop, positive things lie ahead in the future,” he said.

University of the South Pacific student Alanieta Atama, stated having the opportunity to meet Helen Clark is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“The documentary really spoke to me on how women are treated in the real world and what I can do as a concerned citizen,” she added.

She appreciate the organizers of the event as well as Helen Clark for putting aside her busy schedule just to meet the youths.

