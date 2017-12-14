Fiji Airways Extends Codeshare Arrangement with Cathay Pacific

Fiji Airways (FJ), Fiji’s National Airline and Cathay Pacific (CX) the home carrier of Hong Kong have extended their codeshare deal, making it easier for Fiji Airways guests to travel from Nadi to Thailand via Hong Kong.

The codeshare will see Fiji Airways place its “FJ” code on Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong to Bangkok flights is available for booking from today, and effective for travel from 14th January 2018.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Andre Viljoen acknowledged a very good partnership with Cathay Pacific and are delighted to extend their codeshare agreement in order to include one of Asia’s most popular destinations that is at Bangkok.

“Fiji Airways guests will be able to travel seamlessly from Nadi to Bangkok through Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong hub up to five times a week,” he addded.

Similarly, guests from Bangkok he said will find it convenient to book travel directly on Fiji Airways for travel to Fiji thus Fiji Airways operates between Nadi and Hong Kong up to five times a week.

Guests can book flights between Nadi and Bangkok on https://www.fijiairways.com/ or via travel agents for flights from today for travel from January 14th 2018.

FIJI AIRWAYS