Statement from the chairman of WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will have new CEO named soon.

WAF Chairman PL Munasinghe the process has started to recruit a new Chief Executive Officer with a strong engineering and technical background in water and wastewater management.

“The newly appointed CEO will overlook the major projects scheduled to begin early next year, including the USD405 million Greater Suva Area Water and Waste Water Scheme,” he said.

Mr Munasinghe said the new CEO will replace Mr. Opetaia Ravai, whose contract has been discontinued.

“While we thank Mr. Ravai for his excellent work over the past five years it is time to position the Authority to meet the engineering and technical challenges ahead,” he added.

WAF, he said is entering a new era that is becoming highly technical and need a person with extensive hands on experience in water and wastewater project development to lead the Authority.

