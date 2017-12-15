Community reach out for hotel Sofitel

Navakai Hart Community meets Sofitel Fiji and Spa staff.Photo:SUPPLIED.

By MARIA LAQETA

Community reach out captures the homeless and families in need; this festive season.Big boost to the Sofitel Fiji and Spa staff who forms the planet 21 team or Green team and make it happen.

Director of Rooms Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, Ms Sunny Goo said with today’s events is a quick visits just give out some food and kind gesture to families in need.

To make the initiatives happened, the Green team managed to collect canned foods and donations from all ambassadors at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.

Meanwhile, Sofitel Fiji staff are ‘ambassadors’ while green team are volunteers for the hotel.

“With this generosity, Green Team went to places in need on the way to Mangrove planting project in planting 2,780 plants with Ministry of Forestry,” she added.

Ms Goo said places visited were Navakai Hart, Saint Minas, Loloma Home and Golden Age Home Natabua.

“As a chairperson of Green Team, I love new opportunity just to contribute to community in various ways and it was rewarding, emotional and physical – yet fun filled day to spend time together to reflect on the year,” he added.

With good hope, team Green is hoping to do more next year.

According to Sofitel Sales Marketing representatives, Ms Priya Sharma, to be part Green team is a stepping stone to me as an individual because it is something to give back to the community especially people in need.

As partake in planting mangroves, Sofitel Fiji staff Kids Club Attendant Mere Varo aged 50years old believed it is important to educate youth and create environment awareness in order to save environment for future generation.

ENDS