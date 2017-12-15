Kaiwalu wins Gold for family

Dr Liviana Kaiwalu (left), and her ‘golden boy’ Malakai Kaiwalu at the ANZ Stadium in Suva last night. Photo SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

For Malakai Kaiwalu winning a gold medal at the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu was all he had wished for.

And that one wish came true after the Vatulele native jumped 2.06 meters in the high jump at the Korman Stadium in Port Vila bagging a gold for the nation’s side.

All emotional with his win, Kaiwalu said he wouldn’t asked for anything more than to win that gold medal.

“I am excited and over the moon with what I have achieved. I wanted to do much more than the height I jumped but it didn’t really happen. But at least winning that gold is enough for now.

“I was just thinking about the sacrifices that I have done towards my training and didn’t want it to go to waste so I was aiming for that gold. I was also thinking of my mother and my whole family back in Fiji their prayers and support towards me so winning that gold was the only thing I could pay them back for everything they’ve done for me,” he said.

Malakai dedicated his achievements to his my mother for her endless support and coach for his guidance.

“My grand-mother for her inspirational words before I left the airport on Saturday. She had told me to always put god first and have faith in myself that I can do it because it’s only through him that I will be able to get victory,” he added.

He was raised by a single parent after his parents separated when he was in Year 9 in 2008.

“In 2008 when I was in Year 9, my parents separated and I lived with my mother Liviana Kaiwalu,” he said.

He was emotional.

“Despite that I have been getting support from my mum and dad where my dad had been giving us the well wishes.

“There were times when I had to ask my mother to give me money for my training gear and bus fare.”

Kawalu said God had also blessed him with his talents.

“It was a happy moment for me to win since it erased those sad memoroes.

“I changed some of the techniques which helped me win the gold medal. Before I used to run sideways before I jumped, but now after some coaching, I polished my running techniques.

“The win is for all my families in Suva and Ba for being there and supporting me. God has played an important role in my life since I am blessed with the talent the Almighty has given me.”

Meanwhile, Peniel Richard of Papua New Guinea and Mosese Foliaki came second and third respectively.

ENDS