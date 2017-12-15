Planet 21 team and Ministry of Forestry support environment

Staff of Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa and Ministry of Agriculture staff at Saweni beach.Photo:SUPPLIED

By MARIA LAQETA

In an effort to boost and strengthen the sustainable development to the next level, fifteen (15) staff of the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in partnership with the Ministry of Forestry staff made a commitment to inspire action in defence of environmental protection.

Environment protection to make it happen, both organization managed to plant 2,750 mangrove seedlings at Saweni beach,Lautoka.

Director of Rooms Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, Ms Sunny Goo acknowledged the fifteen staff members who form Planet 21 for accomplished the task in saving the environment for future generation.

“The organization have in place a corporate responsibility programme known as Planet 21; to drive the change towards positive hospitality.

“In order to support climate change, our Hotel have witnessed the destruction and degradation of the natural systems which bring about tremendous ecological, social, and economic losses, the extent of which we are only now realizing,” she added.

Mangroves, she added it all happened to be one of the most threatened ecosystems and continue to be cleared at a disturbing rate.

“This has potentially devastating effects on biodiversity, food security and the livelihoods of some of the most marginalized coastal communities at large,” she said.

Goo said protecting these long-term reservoirs of carbon and preventing their emissions back into the atmosphere is a sensible and cost-effective measure that can be taken to help mitigate climate change, whilst also ensuring the maintenance of the host of other ecosystem services.

“Another project of Planet 21 team provide was at least 500 canned food to the homeless, families in need; this festive season,” she added.

Ministry of Forestry, Forestry (West) Mr Uraia Racule acknowledged both team efforts and hardwork in making the day happen.

Mr Racule said the mangrove seedlings was brought from Maqalevu mangrove site at Sikituru village in Nadi and it was ongoing program in preserving and conserving environment for future generation.

“All hotels and resorts even Non-government organization are welcome on board if interested to partake,” he added.

Staff of Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa also have several trips in distribution of canned food to Heart Home (Navakai), St. Mina’s (Martintar) Loloma House (Sabeto) and Old People’s Home (Natabua).

