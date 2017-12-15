Public advisory

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) would like to advise the general public that there is Cavity at the junction of Berry Road, Pender Street and Marion Street. This cavity was due to a dislocated underground culverts.

FRA has been liaising closely with the Service Utilities (FEA & TFL & WAF) who have confirmed their assistance to FRA.

FRA will now carry out the excavation and repair works over the weekend, starting tonight at 8pm- Friday 15 December and finish at 5pm Sunday- 17 December.

FRA Central Maintenance Contractors (Fulton Hogan Hiways Joint Venture FHHJV) will carry out the works. The plan is to excavate;

Close of area at the intersection between Pender St & Marion & Berry Rd

Excavate and remove damaged pipes

Backfill and compact

Reinstate seal surface

Motorists are advised to incorporate this works in their weekend travel plans and to expect minor delays in travel, if they access through this road. We apologise for the expected inconvenience.

For further queries please call FRA on 5720.