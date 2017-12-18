Strike by some ATS employees declared unlawful

Caption: Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum meets with the striking Air Terminal Services (Fiji) Limited employees who walked out of their workplace on Saturday. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The strike today by some Air Terminal Services (Fiji) Limited employees has been declared unlawful by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in accordance with the Employment Relations Act 2007 (Act). No supervised secret ballot was carried out prior to the initiation of the strike, as is required by the Act.

Furthermore, the unlawful strike has occurred while a Settlement Agreement is already in place between the union and the employer.

As a result of the Settlement Agreement, a notice of secret ballot for strike received by the Registrar of Trade Unions could not be processed.

The Employment Relations Act sets out a proven and effective framework for the resolution of any workplace concerns, and only within that framework can issues be effectively resolved.

By failing to operate within the framework, these employees have violated the law.

To totally circumvent that process, especially in the midst of holiday travel, is a selfish act that was designed to confuse and inconvenience the traveling public, undermine the Fijian economy and create job loss.

The Fijian people and our visitors deserve better.The Ministry has been given assurance that Air Terminal Services Limited, Fiji Airways, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji and Airports Fiji Limited are working closely together to ensure minimal to no disruption of services.

