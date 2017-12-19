Fiji Airways Opens Premier Lounge

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen and Attorney General and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum pictured during the official unveiling of the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Airways brand new premier lounge at Nadi International Airport is now open.

The state-of-the-art facility was officially unveiled by the Attorney General and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen said it had taken months of design and extensive work for their customer experience team, architects, contractors, suppliers and Airports Fiji Limited to be able to finally open the lounge.

“As I look around this 887 square meters space I can say that it was all worth it,” Viljoen said.

He said 2017 has been a monumental year for Fiji Airways with record profits share, bonus payout, union acquisitions, the delivery of their new aircraft, the groundbreaking of Fiji Airways full flight simulator Aviation Academy, new airline partnerships announcements and upcoming destinations announcements.

“There’s no better way to complete this tremendous year then by unveiling our world class Premier Lounge today. This is the biggest investment we have made to enhance customer experience aside from our aircraft,” Viljoen said.

He said it was the perfect complement for the newly refurbished Nadi International Airport.

Viljoen adds the new premier lounge will set new standards for luxury, comfort and convenience for their premium guests.

“Who are these guests? Our business class travelers, our Tabua Club members, eligible guests on our partner airlines, along with those guests that are willing to pay for this on a one-off basis,” he said.

The Lounge can cater for 200 guests at a time.

Viljoen did not reveal the total cost of the lounge although stating that it was substantial.

He adds that all of Fiji Airways recent successes would not have been possible without the extensive support of the Government.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General congratulated Fiji Airways for their recent achievement.

He also discussed how Fiji is capable of delivering products.

“Fiji is capable of delivering even better products, it can only happen where there is a vision and it can only happen when there is collaboration,” Mr. Sayed- Khaiyum said.

Location:

Airside- Ground Floor, International Departures

Concourse, Nadi International Airport

Opening Hours:

05:00- 23:00 Daily (Hours may vary according to flight schedules)

Luxury Spa:

Open 12pm to 8pm daily

Lounge Features:

Disabled Access

Large TVs & Media Wall

Shower Facilities

Newspapers & Magazines

Free Wifi

Media Room/ Private Room (booking required via concierge)

Family Seating Area

Nanny Services

Children’s Play Area

Charging Stations

Business Centre with printing service

Dining area with baby dining chairs available

Quite Zone

Secluded area

Media Room Features:

Private Seating area for 8 with a 65-inch LED TV

Attractions:

Constellation lighting of Fijian summer and winter sky

Live Greenery wall

Fiji Bean Cart-offering Fijian sweets and savouries

Food & Beverage offering:

Buffet with menu designed by Fiji Airways Executive Chef and Guest Chefs

Local and overseas beers including Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, and Heineken

Victoria coffee & tea (Barista made coffee also available in the mornings)

Wines: Selection of award-winning white, red and sparkling wines

Fiji Airways Signature Cocktails available in the afternoons and evenings.