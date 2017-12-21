Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Hosts Appreciation Cocktail for Industry Partners

Wednesday, 20th December 2017. The team at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji hosted an appreciation party for local Inbound Operators,Wholesalers, Industry and Media partners as a thank you gesture for the year-long partnership and support.

Guests were invited to indulge in some zesty cocktails and finger food while mingling with the Radisson Blu team.

Cocktails began at the resorts Orchid Lounge, then guests were taken to the newly refreshed rooms for more drinks and canapés. The get-together was perfect timing for Industry partners as they were the first to witness the newly re-modelled rooms and experience the exciting food and beverage concept launching this week.

With the ‘Tito’s Vodka Pop up Bar’ scheduled for Friday 22nd December, invited guests were pampered with refreshing vodka cocktails while getting a feel of the new rooms. The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is also undergoing room makeover with the first lot of newly refreshed rooms set for release on Christmas Day.

“The team and I are very excited about the release of the 30 re-modelled rooms on Christmas Day. All room work has been on track with the re-modelling process and I am glad our invited guests were the first to sight the new rooms while enjoying themselves”, says John Bendtsen, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort. “As the year comes to an end it is critical we thank all our Industry partners and we look forward to their continued support in the upcoming exciting year”

RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI