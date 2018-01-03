Dutt Finally Arrested

Dinesh Deshwar Dutt.

Escapee Dinesh Deshwar Dutt has been arrested by a joint taskforce team comprising of Police and Corrections Officers in Vuda, Lautoka this morning.

According to Police, two other men aged 18 and 23 years were arrested last night after information received that they had been harbouring Dutt at a home in Vuda.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Rusiate Tudravu, the team of officers pursued Dutt throughout the night and managed to apprehend him as he tried to evade officers in a mangrove swamp where he also resisted arrest.

All three are currently being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station.