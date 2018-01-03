Police Warns Against Throwing Water on Vehicles

Police has revealed that despite repeated requests the continue to receive reports about youths and young children throwing water on moving vehicles.

Police Chief of Operations, Rusiate Tudravu said last night officers had to chase a group of youths in the Nasinu area and they are receiving reports of similar incidents from the other divisions.

“There are some instances whereby bags mixed with muddy water and even more dangerous with small objects are being thrown at moving buses and this is a major safety concern and must stop,” ACP Tudravu said.

He adds parents and guardians need to be more alert and vigilant to what their children are doing at all times and their whereabouts and activities should be monitored at all times.

“If caught we will not hesitate to arrest those who are putting the lives of others at risk”.

Please call the Command center in your division if this is happening in your neighbourhood.

Western Command Centre – 9905 457

Eastern Command Centre – 9905 563

Southern Command Centre – 9905 529

Northern Command Centre – 9905 722