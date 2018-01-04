Pioneer ocean advocate to highlight Fiji’s unique marine environment

Jean-Michel Cousteau under-neath the ocean floor. Photo SUPPLIED

Jean Michel-Cousteau is Fiji Airways newest ambassador as a voice of the ocean.

Thus, Fiji’s National Airline, Fiji Airways is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with explorer, environmentalist, and founder of Ocean Futures Society, Jean-Michel Cousteau as the newest addition to its suite of brand ambassadors.

In his role as ambassador, Cousteau will work with Fiji Airways to highlight the importance of preserving marine environments and create awareness for more conscious environmental travel.

It is a fitting partnership with the American ocean advocate who shares the same passion of marine and environmental conservation as the airline which operates in one of the most pristine natural environments in the world.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said: “As an airline that is intrinsically connected to our home, it’s in our interest to have partners who share our values.

“Jean-Michel is a great friend of Fiji and is a perfect fit for us to showcase the beauty of Fiji and highlight our fragile natural ecosystem.”

Responding to his new role, President Ocean Futures Society, Jean-Michel Cousteau, said of his new role: “There is untold beauty and inspiration on our ocean planet.

“We can all make a difference – by protecting and conserving all life on our water planet, for us now, and for generations to come.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Fiji Airways and share with the rest of the world why Fiji is so special to me.”

With my team at Ocean Futures Society, he said he will continue his endless commitment to protect natural water planet in which all individual work is rewarded by the magic beauty and power of nature found in Fiji.

As part of the Fiji Airways Ambassadorship, Cousteau will also appear in Fiji Airways and Fiji Link marketing campaigns that highlight diving, snorkelling and other unique marine related experiences in Fiji.

He joins former National 7s Coach Ben Ryan, Fijian football star Roy Krishna, and National 7s Captain Jerry Tuwai who are already part of the Fiji Airways family.

