Search continues for man who went missing while swimming in Saweni

Police and divers conducting a search at Dreketi River in Saweni, Lautoka . Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

The search for a 23 year old man who went missing while swimming in the Dreketi River in Saweni, Lautoka on Tuesday afternoon continues today.

Police said the victim was swimming at around 6pm when he dived into the river and failed to surface.

An initial search conducted by Police and with the help of divers from the First Landing Resort where the victim worked turned out negative and will continue today