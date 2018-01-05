Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Embraces Makeover for second block of Rooms

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Embraces Re-Design programme for second block of Rooms.Photo SUPPLIED

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is pleased to announce the second wave of room remodeling after successfully completing and releasing the first of the 12 blocks on Christmas day as scheduled.

The room redesign programme is yet to conquer the remaining 11 blocks from 8th January this year so guests can enjoy the newly transformed rooms as soon as possible.

“Work is mostly a change in furniture and furnishings with minimal structural change. The rooms will receive a fresh and brighter interior design with a tropical feel”, says Ritesh Ram, Project Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

With minimal disruptions to guests and developments on track, progress is looking bright and the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji team are confident they will meet the estimated completion date of February 2019.

Only one block will be closed at each time during the upgrade and noise will be restricted to individual accommodation blocks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday with all hotel operations to continue as normal.

“Our guests, stakeholders and Resort team members have provided great feedback on the new look of our rooms and we are convinced that our enhanced room facilities will greatly boost future stays with us.

We have also utilised local trade and manpower in overseeing this project and all work done is for the comfort of our guests and to maintain our 5 star standards”, says John Bendtsen, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

The next upgrade project planned for the 8th January has a completion date for 9th February and the Resort will be a step closer to having all rooms upgraded yet keeping to its elegant and commodious style.

RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI