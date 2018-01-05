Roadworks to begin tonight from 9pm at Nokonoko roundabout

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) wishes to advise members of the public especially travellers along Nokonoko Road that we will be starting pre-works on Nokonoko Roundabout, Suva, from 9pm tonight.

Works will start daily from 9pm to 6am till January 15th.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes says the pre-works are for future intersection lighting and part of a plan to fully resurface the roundabout.

The surfacing works are part of the FRA Mill-and-Fill program which will commence next week.He said the initial pavement tests carried out confirms that pavement layer is still intact and stable – therefore only the surface layer that is failing due to high traffic stress is required for resurfacing.

“The planned pre-works are scheduled to be carried out at night in consideration of heavy daytime traffic use.”

Mr Goes said the Nokonoko Roundabout resurfacing works are planned to be complete before the beginning of the new school term on the 15th of January, weather permitted.

“Drivers and pedestrians are advised to consider this works in their travel plans and follow the

Traffic Management to ensure safety of all involved.”

FRA MEDIA